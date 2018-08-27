Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Financiero Galicia earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.2969920130899 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $391.59 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

