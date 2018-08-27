General Moly, Inc. (GMO) Short Interest Up 0.4% in August

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,812 shares, an increase of 0.4% from the July 31st total of 547,494 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,291 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

GMO stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. General Moly has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,867 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of General Moly worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

GMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on shares of General Moly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

