General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,278,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,038,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,233 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.2% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835,343 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morningstar set a $19.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MED raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

NYSE GE opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.