Gabelli Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Gabelli dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.45. Gabelli also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.41.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $106.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.