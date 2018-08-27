FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Lifted by SunTrust Banks (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.74. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

