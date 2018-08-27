FY2018 EPS Estimates for Medley Capital Corp Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (MCC)

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Medley Capital in a report issued on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medley Capital’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 134.96%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCC. National Securities cut their price objective on Medley Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Medley Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of Medley Capital stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. Medley Capital has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $211.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Medley Capital’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medley Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medley Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Medley Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Medley Capital by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Medley Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,414 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

