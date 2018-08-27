FTI Consulting (FCN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FTI Consulting earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.4521833397759 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of FCN opened at $74.91 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 10,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $784,973.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,479.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,004,900.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,615.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.