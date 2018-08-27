Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Short Interest Down 5.5% in August

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,802,326 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 31,535,030 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,312,399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 28.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FTR opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.57. Frontier Communications has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen set a $6.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Frontier Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Frontier Communications by 843.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

