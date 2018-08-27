Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA: FRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/14/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €74.00 ($84.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €96.00 ($109.09) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €73.20 ($83.18) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €65.00 ($73.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €78.00 ($88.64) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €78.00 ($88.64) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/8/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €96.00 ($109.09) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €84.00 ($95.45) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €112.00 ($127.27) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €97.00 ($110.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €112.00 ($127.27) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €78.00 ($88.64) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €84.00 ($95.45) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €97.00 ($110.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €96.00 ($109.09) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €94.50 ($107.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €78.78 ($89.52) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($67.42) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($110.52).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

