Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th. Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $39.34 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $42.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney bought 3,000 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

