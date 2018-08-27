Floor & Decor (FND) Research Coverage Started at Longbow Research

Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FND. William Blair started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.44.

NYSE:FND opened at $37.79 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -1.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $852,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $301,481,493.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,087,576 shares of company stock valued at $320,676,864. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12,905.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 806,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 800,165 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 62.2% during the second quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,497,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,881,000 after purchasing an additional 574,403 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 102.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 541,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 393.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,943,000 after purchasing an additional 516,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,787,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

