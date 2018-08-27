First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

PLNT stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,386,891. Insiders own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.