First Trust Advisors LP Sells 16,995 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,995 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 23.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $2,024,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,089.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 64,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 59,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 4,018 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $221,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $172,947.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,759. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FIX opened at $56.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.25 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.07%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.