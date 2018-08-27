First Pacific Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $135.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.34.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

