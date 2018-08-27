First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Stock

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

