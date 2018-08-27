First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1,146.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Standpoint Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Elbit Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $121.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $111.01 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $892.17 million during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

