First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 57,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $47,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,322 shares of company stock valued at $290,796. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novartis stock opened at $83.75 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $194.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

