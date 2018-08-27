First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Allergan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after acquiring an additional 55,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allergan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,116,000 after acquiring an additional 99,490 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Allergan by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $186.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allergan plc has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $237.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.10.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

