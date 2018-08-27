FireEye Inc (FEYE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,102,164 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 17,297,526 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,253,645 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FireEye to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of FireEye in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

FEYE stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.36. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $92,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 359,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $266,131.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,611,816.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,521 shares of company stock valued at $567,189 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FireEye by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,414 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 9.1% during the first quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in FireEye by 656.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 120,879 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

