Financial Survey: Extended Stay America (STAY) & Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

Extended Stay America (NYSE: SHO) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Extended Stay America has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Extended Stay America and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 0 9 0 3.00 Sunstone Hotel Investors 1 7 2 0 2.10

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus price target of $16.64, indicating a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Extended Stay America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America 5.47% 15.18% 4.97% Sunstone Hotel Investors 10.08% 4.26% 2.73%

Dividends

Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Extended Stay America pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Extended Stay America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Extended Stay America and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.28 billion 2.95 $78.84 million $1.00 20.03 Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.19 billion 3.14 $145.37 million $1.22 13.45

Sunstone Hotel Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extended Stay America. Sunstone Hotel Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extended Stay America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also relicenses Extended Stay America brand to unaffiliated third parties. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

