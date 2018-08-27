Financial Review: Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) vs. Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of -3.22, indicating that its stock price is 422% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics and Cara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cara Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80

Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 627.27%. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.86, suggesting a potential upside of 40.41%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Cara Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Cara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $2.67 million 12.67 $2.43 million ($0.44) -2.50 Cara Therapeutics $910,000.00 795.30 -$58.12 million ($1.86) -9.90

Capricor Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cara Therapeutics. Cara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capricor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Cara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics 111.24% -204.82% -89.91% Cara Therapeutics N/A -73.21% -56.94%

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Cara Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. Its lead product candidate includes KORSUVA (CR845/ difelikefalin) injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease associated pruritus undergoing hemodialysis, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of dialysis patients suffering from uremic pruritus. The company is also developing Oral KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin) that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and in Phase I clinical trial to treat pruritus chronic kidney disease, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for treating pruritus chronic liver disease. In addition, it is developing CR845/difelikefalin Injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute post-operative pain; and Oral CR845/difelikefalin that has completed Phase IIb for treating chronic pain, as well as CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

