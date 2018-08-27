Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 155,692 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 788 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $130,823.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,066.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 1,141 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $185,184.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,357 shares of company stock worth $8,865,112 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.11.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $165.88 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $128.29 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

