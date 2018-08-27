Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $237,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG) Stock

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 192,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000.

NYSEARCA RFG opened at $166.59 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $137.27 and a 12 month high of $168.36.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

