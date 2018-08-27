Fidus Investment (FDUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.03. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 65.95%. sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.8% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 620,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 26.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 58,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

