Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Lowers Stake in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX cut its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in HCP were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in HCP by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in HCP by 4,201.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 90,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in HCP by 180.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,436 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HCP by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HCP by 295.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 970,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 725,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HCP alerts:

NYSE:HCP opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.30. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.94 million. HCP had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

HCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HCP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of HCP from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.02 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.