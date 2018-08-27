Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Has $4.62 Million Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (ONEQ)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $311.91 on Monday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $245.09 and a 52-week high of $312.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

