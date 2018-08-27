Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Has $1.04 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,809,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,565 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,478,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,325 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,297,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,064,000 after acquiring an additional 107,275 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,237,000 after acquiring an additional 72,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,826,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $116.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $124.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock worth $907,782. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

