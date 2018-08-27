Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $13.54 Million Holdings in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,787 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5,880.0% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3,358.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 236,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 229,193 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $50.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.63 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.12%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $71,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $120,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,376,042 shares of company stock valued at $145,632,920 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

