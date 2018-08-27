Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 105,855 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,855 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $23,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Entergy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 661 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $55,365.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,926. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Entergy stock opened at $85.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $71.95 and a 12-month high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

