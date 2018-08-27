FedEx Co. (FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post sales of $16.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.13 billion and the lowest is $16.47 billion. FedEx posted sales of $15.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $71.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.28 billion to $71.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $74.10 billion to $75.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,966,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 209.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after acquiring an additional 284,134 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,966,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,442,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 53.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 696,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $245.02 on Monday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $207.19 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

