Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Stock Price

News stories about Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cathay General Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.1980263517776 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CATY opened at $42.52 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 31.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $31,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,282 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

