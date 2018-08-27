Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Share Price

News articles about W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. W. R. Grace & Co earned a daily sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.571357249943 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
GRA stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.
W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile
W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.
