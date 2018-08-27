Fabrinet (FN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

FN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of FN stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $345.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $240,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,584,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,606.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $13,237,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,882,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,298,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

