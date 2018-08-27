Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Holdings Lowered by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,701 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,459,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,642,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,281,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,678 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,832,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,778,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,349,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $79.62 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $337.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

