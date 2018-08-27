Express (EXPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 29th. Express has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.02)-$0.02 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.37-0.47 EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.78 million. Express had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPR opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $775.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.86. Express has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Express in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In related news, EVP James A. Hilt sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,061.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

