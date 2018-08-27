EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

News articles about EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EXACT Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 44.8755979910561 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

EXAS opened at $70.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.00. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $519,095.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,546 shares of company stock valued at $846,987. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

