EVINE Live (EVLV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). EVINE Live had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million.

Get EVINE Live alerts:

EVLV opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. EVINE Live has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 2.53.

In other EVINE Live news, Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 104,222 shares of company stock worth $124,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

EVLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVINE Live from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EVINE Live from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of EVINE Live from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EVINE Live from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

About EVINE Live

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EVINE Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVINE Live and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.