Equity Residential (EQR) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.29

News coverage about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equity Residential earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2200272576683 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

NYSE:EQR opened at $67.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

