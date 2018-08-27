Envirostar Inc (EVI) Short Interest Update

Envirostar Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,169 shares, a growth of 0.5% from the July 31st total of 562,506 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.4 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EVI stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. Envirostar has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Envirostar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envirostar by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Envirostar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Envirostar by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Envirostar by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Envirostar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Envirostar Company Profile

EnviroStar, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company's commercial and industrial laundry equipment, including washers and dryers, tunnel systems, and coin-operated machines; finishing equipment, such as sheet feeders, flatwork ironers, automatic sheet folders, and stackers; and material handling equipment comprising conveyor and rail systems.

