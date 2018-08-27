Envirostar Inc (EVI) Short Interest Update

Envirostar Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,169 shares, a growth of 0.5% from the July 31st total of 562,506 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.4 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of EVI stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. Envirostar has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Envirostar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.
Envirostar Company Profile
EnviroStar, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company's commercial and industrial laundry equipment, including washers and dryers, tunnel systems, and coin-operated machines; finishing equipment, such as sheet feeders, flatwork ironers, automatic sheet folders, and stackers; and material handling equipment comprising conveyor and rail systems.
