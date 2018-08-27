Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is Alps Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,546,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424,981 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 6.7% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,038,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,317.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,241,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,521 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,347,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432,139 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,846,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,958,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,331,000. 36.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,390 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.30%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

