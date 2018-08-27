Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.05%.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $65,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,095.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.