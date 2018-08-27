Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 11.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 33.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 59.2% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

National Beverage stock opened at $118.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.94. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.78 and a 1-year high of $129.82.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). National Beverage had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 15.35%. research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

