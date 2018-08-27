Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 995.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $36.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of -0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $556.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.81 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

