Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 142,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 122,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a $61.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

VZ stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $226.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

