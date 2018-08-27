Electrolux (ELUXY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Electrolux from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrolux from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th.
Shares of Electrolux stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.94. Electrolux has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Electrolux Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.