Electrolux (ELUXY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Electrolux from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrolux from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of Electrolux stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.94. Electrolux has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Electrolux will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products.

