Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 165.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.11.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 112.29%. The firm had revenue of $334.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.2217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “$10.45” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

About ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.