Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $972,000 Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 271.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,565 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 621,936 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 251,303 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,255,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. OTR Global upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.70 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

