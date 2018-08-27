Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Stake Increased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,069,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 27,710.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,434,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,021 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,531,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,143 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,239,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,050,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,033 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $575,506.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,422.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $81.68 on Monday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $69.82 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. ValuEngine cut Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

