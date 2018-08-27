Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

NYSE CVX opened at $119.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $107.04 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

