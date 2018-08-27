Dropbox (DBX) vs. Endurance International Group (EIGI) Financial Analysis

Dropbox (NASDAQ: EIGI) and Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Dropbox alerts:

13.8% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Endurance International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of Endurance International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dropbox and Endurance International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 1 2 10 0 2.69 Endurance International Group 3 1 2 0 1.83

Dropbox currently has a consensus price target of $34.23, indicating a potential upside of 26.64%. Endurance International Group has a consensus price target of $8.21, indicating a potential downside of 14.50%. Given Dropbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Endurance International Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and Endurance International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $1.11 billion 9.57 -$111.70 million N/A N/A Endurance International Group $1.18 billion 1.17 -$107.30 million ($0.78) -12.31

Endurance International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dropbox.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Endurance International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox N/A N/A N/A Endurance International Group -3.58% -38.34% -1.58%

Summary

Dropbox beats Endurance International Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that offer subscribers with tools to analyze activity on their Websites. In addition, it offers email marketing solution that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriber's domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.